Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.86

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 76383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 819,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

