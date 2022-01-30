Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,270 shares of company stock valued at $296,059. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. Rand Capital has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

