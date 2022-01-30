Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 53,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,687,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after buying an additional 138,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,217,000 after purchasing an additional 391,638 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

