Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $891,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000.

RANI opened at $19.61 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

