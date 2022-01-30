Raymond James & Associates Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

STRL opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $723.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

