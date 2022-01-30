Raymond James & Associates Has $257,000 Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

