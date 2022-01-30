Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of INO stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $816.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

