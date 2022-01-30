Raymond James & Associates Makes New $210,000 Investment in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 113,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of MILN stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

