Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

NYSE:FR opened at $60.63 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

