Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after acquiring an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

SRC stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

