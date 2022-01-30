Raymond James Boosts Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $40.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

