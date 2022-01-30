Raymond James Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $125.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.

PGR stock opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

