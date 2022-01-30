Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $28.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research firms have commented on RRGB. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

