Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €40.00 ($45.45) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.08 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €34.57 ($39.28) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.