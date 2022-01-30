Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.44) price objective on the stock.

RTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.50) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.88) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 643.75 ($8.69).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 513.20 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 569.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 572.59. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

