Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

