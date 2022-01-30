Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $995.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group cut Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

