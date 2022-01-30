Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

