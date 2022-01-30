ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $241.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $234.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

