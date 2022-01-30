Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ROIC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,122,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,741. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
