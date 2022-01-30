Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 6 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 5.49% 13.65% 8.87% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 1.87 -$225.57 million $0.57 27.77 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanPal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats OceanPal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

