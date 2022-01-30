Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Down 75.6% in January

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of REVH stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,872,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

