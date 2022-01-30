Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $19.98

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $20.73. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 1,474 shares.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.