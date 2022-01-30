Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $381,998,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

