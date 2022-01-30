Riverview Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 2nd (NASDAQ:RVACU)

Riverview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RVACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 2nd. Riverview Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Riverview Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:RVACU opened at $10.41 on Friday. Riverview Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.