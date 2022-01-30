ROAD (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $53,157.94 and approximately $12,874.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROAD has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.52 or 0.06861590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,015.78 or 0.99960491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.