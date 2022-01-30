Robert W. Baird Increases Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $73.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

