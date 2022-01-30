Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$144.00” Price Target for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

