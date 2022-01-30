Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 104,225 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4,247.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Timken worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $49,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

