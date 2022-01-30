Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,085 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

NYSE MMC opened at $150.27 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.29 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

