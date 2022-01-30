Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

