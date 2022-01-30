Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64.

