Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

