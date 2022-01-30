Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,232,000 after buying an additional 95,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $84.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

