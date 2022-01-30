Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $294.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.24.

ROK stock opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

