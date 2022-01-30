Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $294.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.24.
ROK stock opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
