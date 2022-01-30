Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $165.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.
Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.
In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $51,004,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
