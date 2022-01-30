Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $165.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $51,004,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.