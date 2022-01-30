Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

