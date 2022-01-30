Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.