Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $57.62 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

