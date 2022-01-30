Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ennis worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

