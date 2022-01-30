Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $762,000 Investment in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RumbleON by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RumbleON by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

