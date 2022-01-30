Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,688 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 835.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 459,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 52.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after buying an additional 295,828 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. lowered their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Accolade stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

