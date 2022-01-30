Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,844 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.37 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.