RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.07. 50,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.