Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.39 or 0.06807207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00288271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.00768728 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00389750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00237694 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

