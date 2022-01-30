Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 236.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $721.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $54.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.877 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $10.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

