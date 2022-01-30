Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SABR opened at $8.71 on Friday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

