SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $318,319.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00005623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.14 or 0.06862252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.27 or 1.00110396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,485,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,694 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

