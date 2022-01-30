Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

