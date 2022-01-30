SALT Reaches Market Cap of $7.48 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $29,779.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

